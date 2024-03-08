Meet Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps who has over 14 million subscribers on YouTube

Ranveer Allahbadia is a content creator turned entrepreneur. He has 7 million subscribers on his English content YouTube channel - BeerBiceps and 7.31 million subscribers on his Hindi content YouTube channel - Ranveer Allahbadia.

Allahbadia runs one of India’s top podcasts called ‘The Ranveer Show’ where he invites guests from various industries to discuss interesting topics. Some of the most popular topics on his podcast are spirituality and religion, aliens and supernatural, science and tech.

Allahbadia also has a few other supplementary channels on Youtube - TRS Clips (1.69 million), TRS Clips Hindi (1.72 million), Best of TRS (1.05 million), Best of TRS Hindi (1.61 million), RAAAZ by BigBrainco (2.31 million), RAAAZ Clips (255 thousand) and BeerBiceps Tamil (5.71 thousand).

He is also the co-founder of one of India’s leading influencer management agencies - Monk Entertainment. He’s also the co-founder of Level Supermind, a meditation and wellness app that he is co-building alongside Schbang’s Harshil Karia.

Allahbadia has over 3.2 million followers on his personal Instagram and around 3 million followers spread across his business accounts.

Allahbadia started his content creation journey with fitness-related content. And moved on to lifestyle and fashion content. His fashion tips and tricks and personality development videos gained him great initial popularity. He then transitioned to podcasting and the numbers speak for themselves.

The country's first-ever National Creators Awards were held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam. The Disruptor of the Year award was presented to Allahbadia for ‘The Ranveer Show’ podcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 1.5 lakh nominations came in and around 10 lakh votes were cast. There were a total of 200 nominees vying for the inaugural award.

There was fun banter between Allahbadia and the PM on stage regarding yoga, meditation, aliens and yetis. The PM joked that he would have to reduce his age by 50 years to keep up with youth like Allahbadia and be at their “wavelength".