            

      Microsoft Xbox Jerret West to join Roblox as chief marketing officer

      During his tenure, Jerret West oversaw all marketing efforts for gaming across the company, including a 200-person global team and over half a billion dollars in marketing spend. His team developed marketing strategies for games, hardware, and services such as Game Pass and Series S/X consoles across the gaming division.

      Jun 18, 2024 11:25 AM
      Jerret West began his career at Avenue A and went on to work across American Express and Netflix.

      Jerret West, who led Microsoft's Xbox as marketing chief, will be joining gaming platform Roblox as chief marketing officer.

      As the vice president - digital marketing at American Express, West managed the digital marketing for American Express' consumer travel business. Amex Travel is a leading provider in the competitive travel market, focused on revenue and enhancing card member benefits. His role was to expand our presence on new digital platforms, including mobile and tablet, while maximizing our presence in traditional digital channels. This included overseeing the team's efforts in display, paid search, affiliate, SEO, and email list management.


      Jun 18, 2024 11:24 AM

