NOFILTR.GROUP elevates Hitarth Dadia as chief executive officer

NOFILTR.GROUP, an influencer and a social media services agency has promoted Hitarth Dadia to the position of chief executive officer.

In his role, Dadia will be responsible for optimising business collaborations and creating a profitable entrepreneurial blueprint for the influencers associated with NOFILTR.Group.

He will work closely with the creative departments to chart out detailed insights in public relations and branding for the influencers enforcing authenticity and intentional creation, aiming to further strengthen its position in the market.

Dadia joined NOFILTR.Group as a sales intern and advanced to the role of business development head before taking on the role of CMO. According to the release, during his time at NOFILTR.Group, Hitarth had collaborated with international brands such as Cadbury and Amazon Pay, creatively coupling his insights in sales and marketing to garner traction for these brands on social media platforms.

"I'm thrilled to step into the role of Partner & CEO at NOFILTR.Group. Excited and ready to push our team to even greater heights." said Dadia.

In addition to Hitarth's appointment, Mihir Surana, who previously served as partner & CEO, will now take on the role of partner and advisor at NOFILTR.Group.