      Paytm Money appoints Venkatesh Srinivasan as Non-Executive Independent Director

      Srinivasan's appointment underscores Paytm Money's dedication to top-tier compliance and governance, backed by his extensive experience in finance and banking.

      Aug 27, 2024
      The announcement, made on August 27, reinforces Paytm Money's commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance and governance.

      One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has announced the appointment of Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as the Non-Executive Independent Director of its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Money Limited (PML). The announcement, made on August 27, reinforces Paytm Money's commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance and governance, as highlighted by the company in a media report.

      Srinivasan brings with him over four decades of experience in finance, risk management, capital markets, and banking strategy. His extensive background also includes his recent role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFL). Before his tenure at AMFI, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Additionally, he held senior positions at IDBI Bank for 19 years, where he served as CFO and Executive Director.

      Previously, Srinivasan has contributed his expertise to several high-profile advisory roles, including SEBI's Mutual Funds Advisory Committee and Corporate Bonds and Securitisation Advisory Committee. He has also provided strategic advice to the Maharashtra government on matters of cash management and government borrowing.

      A Chartered Accountant by training, Srinivasan also holds a diploma in management and financial services and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. His appointment is expected to further strengthen Paytm Money's governance and strategic direction as it continues to expand its footprint in India's financial services sector.


      First Published on Aug 27, 2024

