PepsiCo's SVP and Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini to step down

Mauro Porcini, who led PepsiCo as senior vice president and chief design officer will step down from his position by the end of March.
In a note, he shared, "Almost 13 years ago, I embarked on a journey with PepsiCo, stepping into the role of the company’s first-ever Chief Design Officer to build a new design culture and organization from the ground up. It has been one of the most rewarding and transformative experiences of my life. What started as a bold ambition became a global reality: today, PepsiCo Design is a thriving capability of around 400 extraordinary designers across 19 cities worldwide.
Further, he added, "Together, we redefined what design could mean within a global organization—creating products, experiences, and stories that touched the lives of billions of people. I’m immensely proud of the team we built, the innovations we delivered, and the culture of creativity, passion, and human-centered thinking that now thrives at PepsiCo as the result of such collective effort."
Porcini began his career as a freelance designer and then joined Philips Design. Then, he went on to work across Wosemad SrL, 3M, etc. He joined PepsiCo as chief design officer in 2012. During his stint, his focus extended from physical to virtual expressions of the brands, including product, packaging, events, advertising, fashion and art collaborations, retail activation, architecture, and digital media. He leads teams based in 18 cities in every continent of the world.