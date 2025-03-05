Perplexity CEO announces Rs 1 crore contest for Champions Trophy 2025 final

Following India's emphatic victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on Tuesday, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas took to social media to announce an exciting contest for the tournament's grand finale.

In a post on X, Srinivas confirmed that the contest would offer a minimum prize of Rs 1 crore, with the possibility of an even bigger reward.

"Now that India is in the final, Perplexity will run a contest for the final as promised. Prize will be at least 1 crore. Maybe even more," Srinivas posted, keeping the specifics under wraps and urging followers to stay tuned for further details.

Now that India is in the final, Perplexity will run a contest for the final as promised. Prize will be at least 1 crore. Maybe even more. Stay tuned. Rules TBD. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 4, 2025

While Srinivas did not disclose the format of the contest, Perplexity AI hinted that it might involve using the Perplexity AI during the match, similar to their previous "Million Dollar Question" campaign held during the Super Bowl.

As excitement built up online, social media users flooded the comment section with queries about the contest.

One user even suggested a symbolic gesture—changing Perplexity's app icon to the Indian flag for Indian users if the team lifts the trophy.

India secured its spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after a gripping semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on March 3.

Chasing Australia's target of 265, India triumphed with 267 runs, four wickets in hand, and 11 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli led from the front, scoring a crucial 84 runs and earning the Player of the Match title. Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42 not out) played key supporting roles in the chase, ensuring India’s victory under pressure.