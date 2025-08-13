P&G Hygiene reduces advertising budget to ₹430 cr in FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited reduced its advertising outlay in the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as the FMCG player faced softer revenue and profitability.
Ad expenses during the period stood at ₹430.78 crore, down 18.9% from ₹530.96 crore in the financial year ended June 30, 2024. The cutback marks a strategic recalibration in marketing investments amid a challenging operating environment.
Revenue from operations dropped 19.8% year-on-year to ₹3,374.42 crore, while profit before tax declined to ₹862.16 crore from ₹939.20 crore. Net profit fell to ₹636.59 crore, compared with ₹675.02 crore a year earlier.
The company, which markets brands such as Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, continues to maintain significant market presence, though the pullback in advertising spend signals a focus on cost optimisation and margin protection in a slower-growth phase.
Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited said, "Our strategic choice of superiority is reflected through innovation across the five vectors of product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value – holistically defined. No one vector of superiority can carry the day by itself. It's all five working together. Superior performing products in superior packages provide noticeably better benefits to consumers."
"They become aware of and learn about these products through superior brand communications. This comes to life in stores and online with superior retail execution and delivers superior consumer value at a price that is considered worth it across each price point where we compete. We look at superiority as a neverending challenge and opportunity and we invest to raising the bar on our superiority standards in response to consumer needs and changes in our industry."
