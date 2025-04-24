            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • pine-labs-ceo-amrish-rau-elevated-to-chairman-and-md-ahead-of-ipo-63089

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau elevated to Chairman and MD ahead of IPO

Rau, who continues as Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chairman and Managing Director for a five-year term effective March 24, 2025, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies.

By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2025 9:01 AM
Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau elevated to Chairman and MD ahead of IPO
Under his leadership, Pine Labs recently secured final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to shift its headquarters from Singapore back to India. (Photo: Moneycontrol)

Fintech unicorn Pine Labs has elevated CEO Amrish Rau to the dual role of Managing Director and Chairman. As per a report by Entrackr, the move signals the company’s deepening commitment to an India-first growth narrative as it sharpens its focus on an upcoming $1 billion IPO expected in the second half of 2025.

Rau, who continues as Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chairman and Managing Director for a five-year term effective March 24, 2025, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. The leadership consolidation reflects the board’s confidence in Rau’s vision as the company transitions into its next growth phase.

Since joining Pine Labs in March 2020, Rau has steered the company through a period of rapid evolution, from expanding into Buy Now Pay Later and invoicing solutions to leading the company’s strategic reversal of its overseas domicile.

Under his leadership, Pine Labs recently secured final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to shift its headquarters from Singapore back to India, joining a growing wave of Indian startups like PhonePe, Groww and Zepto that are aligning operations closer to home amid changing regulatory and investor climates.

With Rau at the helm across all top leadership roles, Pine Labs is positioning itself for operational clarity, streamlined governance, and greater investor confidence—key ingredients for success in public markets. The firm’s elevation of a seasoned operator like Rau to Chairman also underscores a growing trend among Indian unicorns, empowering founder-CEOs and trusted leaders with broader responsibilities as they prepare for life beyond the private market.


Tags
First Published on Apr 24, 2025 9:01 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Consumer MNCs in India deliver 2-6 times higher returns than global parents: Bain & Co

Consumer MNCs in India deliver 2-6 times higher returns than global parents: Bain & Co

Brand Makers

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Brand Makers

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Brand Makers

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

Brand Makers

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Brand Makers

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business