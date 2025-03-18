Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Preetha Athrey has been appointed as the Director of Brand Marketing at The Trade Desk. Athrey announced this through a LinkedIn post.
With over two decades of experience spanning global brands and media giants, Athrey brings an extensive background in digital marketing, branding, and audience engagement to her new role.
Prior to joining The Trade Desk, she led marketing initiatives at Twitter for over three years, from September 2019 to December 2022, serving as the Director of Global Business Marketing, Asia Pacific. In this role, she developed and executed business marketing strategies across major APAC markets, including Greater China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and India. She also served as Head of Marketing at Twitter India, where she played a pivotal role in elevating the platform’s brand narrative.
Her career in marketing and branding began with leading roles at major companies, including Airtel, Radio Mirchi, and Turner Broadcasting. During her tenure as Head of Marketing – Kids, South Asia at Turner Broadcasting, she managed marketing strategies for Cartoon Network and POGO across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Her expertise in digital media played a critical role in relaunching both channels’ websites, driving significant growth in unique visitors and page views.
She also served as Division Head of Marketing Communication for Apollo Tyres across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, leading a cross-cultural team responsible for brand positioning, new product launches, and media strategy. Under her guidance, Apollo’s brand awareness and market share saw a remarkable rise, fueled by high-impact TV commercials and retail strategy revamps.
As Director of Brand Marketing, she will oversee global branding efforts, spearhead strategic marketing campaigns, and further elevate The Trade Desk’s position as a leader in the advertising technology landscape.