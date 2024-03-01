Publicis Media appoints Anil K Pandit as executive vice president - head of programmatic, data, tech

Anil K Pandit has been appointed by Publicis Media, part of Publicis Groupe, as executive vice president - head of programmatic, data, tech. His skills range from programmatic advertising, performance & ecommerce, data driven attribution, social & influencer marketing, mobile marketing, web analytics, real time brand building, digital strategy, dynamic creative, personalised communications, capability building, precision marketing, adtech, martech, media strategy and digital media.
Pandit began his career at the Times of India as the senior officer, and went on to work across India Today, Apnapaisa, People Interactive India, Omnicom Media Group and MicroAd.
At Omnicom Media, Pandit was the vice president - OMG programmatic, lead- Accuen India.