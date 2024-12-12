            
Renault India's VP - Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra steps down

In early 2025, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, who is the managing director of the Dacia brand in Spain and Portugal will succeed him as the sales and marketing head.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 12:03 PM
Malhotra began his career as an executive at DCM Toyota and went on to work across Daewoo Motors India, Honda Siel Cars India and General Motors.

Sudhir Malhotra, who led Renault India as vice president - sales and marketing, has stepped down from his position. In early 2025, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, who is the managing director of the Dacia brand in Spain and Portugal will succeed him as the sales and marketing head, as reported by Autocar.

His innings at Renault India began as head - aftersales and customer care.

Marques began his career at Groupe Renault as IT project manager and then was elevated as the marketing director. He has over 15 years substantial expertise in: change management and leadership, advertising & marketing communication, network and sales management, strategic marketing, including introduction of New Brand and Product Line. This is followed by organisation and project management and human resources.


First Published on Dec 12, 2024 12:03 PM

