Satya Nadella charts Microsoft’s course from ‘software factory’ to AI-powered ‘intelligence engine’

Microsoft is preparing for a significant shift in its corporate identity, with Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella declaring that its long-standing role as a traditional software manufacturer is no longer sufficient for the challenges of the modern technology landscape.
In an internal memo to employees, Nadella set out his ambition to reframe Microsoft as what he terms an “intelligence engine” – a company dedicated to making artificial intelligence accessible, practical and beneficial for people around the globe.
Reflecting on the vision of Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, Nadella noted that the organisation had long operated as a “software factory”, deliberately not tied to a single product or market category. While this approach served the company well for decades, he argued that the demands of today’s technology environment require a broader and more dynamic strategy.
Rather than simply producing finished software products, Microsoft now intends to focus on creating AI platforms that empower individuals and organisations to develop their own intelligent tools and applications.
“It’s not just about delivering tools for specific roles or tasks. It’s about giving everyone the capability to create their own tools,” Nadella wrote.
The move towards becoming an “intelligence engine” will require a complete rethink of Microsoft’s technology stack – encompassing everything from infrastructure and application platforms to the applications themselves. Nadella said the company’s competitive advantage will lie in integrating these layers into seamless, end-to-end AI experiences, rather than relying on stand-alone products.
“Our aim is to enable all eight billion people to have access to AI agents – be it a researcher, an analyst, or a coding assistant – capable not only of delivering information but also of applying expertise to achieve results,” Nadella stated.
He described this vision as one designed to generate benefits at every level: from individual users to businesses, communities and even nations. By making advanced AI capabilities widely available, Nadella said, Microsoft aims to take AI out of the exclusive realm of large corporations and highly specialised technical teams, allowing anyone to innovate, solve problems and create with powerful, personalised tools.