            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • shweta-dalal-appointed-as-nivea-indias-new-managing-director-43609

      Shweta Dalal appointed as Nivea India's new marketing director

      Former Global Brand Director of Lux to drive Nivea India's growth and consumer-centric initiatives.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 30, 2024 5:44 PM
      Shweta Dalal appointed as Nivea India's new marketing director
      In her new capacity, Shweta Dalal will lead Nivea India's marketing strategy, with a clear focus on expanding the brand's presence in India. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Nivea India has announced the appointment of Shweta Dalal as its new marketing director, effective September 30, 2024. Dalal joins the brand with 16 years of extensive experience working with global giants Unilever and L'Oréal, where she successfully led marketing strategies for renowned brands across South Asia, Africa, Europe, and LATAM.

      In her most recent role as global brand director for Lux - South Asia, Africa, and Global Bars, Dalal spearheaded significant brand growth and innovation. Her tenure at Unilever saw her strengthen brand equity, define brand purpose, and implement digital-first business models driven by a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.

      In her new capacity, Dalal will lead Nivea India's marketing strategy, with a clear focus on expanding the brand's presence in India. Nivea aims to leverage her experience in building robust brand strategies and aligning them with its global mission of providing high-quality skincare products. "Her strategic vision and consumer-centric approach are exactly what we need to continue our growth in an ever-evolving market," said Geetika Mehta, managing director of Nivea India, in a company statement.

      Dalal expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Nivea team, stating, "I am excited to join Nivea India, a brand trusted by millions for its excellence in skincare. I look forward to bringing my experience in brand growth and consumer understanding to help Nivea continue its legacy of innovation and care."


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 30, 2024 5:42 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      StarQuik not in Q-commerce rat race | The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President

      StarQuik not in Q-commerce rat race | The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President

      Brand Makers

      The multifaceted career of Mithun Chakraborty: A look at his brand endorsements

      The multifaceted career of Mithun Chakraborty: A look at his brand endorsements

      Brand Makers

      The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President for a second term

      The Advertising Club re-elects Rana Barua as President for a second term

      Brand Makers

      Matter of great pride: MIB’s Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mithun’s Dada Saheb Phalke award

      Matter of great pride: MIB’s Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mithun’s Dada Saheb Phalke award

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Zomato, Dentsu, Flipkart and others

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Zomato, Dentsu, Flipkart and others

      Brand Makers

      Kedar Lele to take over as Castrol MD on Nov 1

      Kedar Lele to take over as Castrol MD on Nov 1

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: 101 years too little?

      Bookstrapping: 101 years too little?