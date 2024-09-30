Shweta Dalal appointed as Nivea India's new marketing director

ADVERTISEMENT
Nivea India has announced the appointment of Shweta Dalal as its new marketing director, effective September 30, 2024. Dalal joins the brand with 16 years of extensive experience working with global giants Unilever and L'Oréal, where she successfully led marketing strategies for renowned brands across South Asia, Africa, Europe, and LATAM.
In her most recent role as global brand director for Lux - South Asia, Africa, and Global Bars, Dalal spearheaded significant brand growth and innovation. Her tenure at Unilever saw her strengthen brand equity, define brand purpose, and implement digital-first business models driven by a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.
In her new capacity, Dalal will lead Nivea India's marketing strategy, with a clear focus on expanding the brand's presence in India. Nivea aims to leverage her experience in building robust brand strategies and aligning them with its global mission of providing high-quality skincare products. "Her strategic vision and consumer-centric approach are exactly what we need to continue our growth in an ever-evolving market," said Geetika Mehta, managing director of Nivea India, in a company statement.
Dalal expressed her enthusiasm about joining the Nivea team, stating, "I am excited to join Nivea India, a brand trusted by millions for its excellence in skincare. I look forward to bringing my experience in brand growth and consumer understanding to help Nivea continue its legacy of innovation and care."