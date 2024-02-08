Spice Money bolsters leadership team

Spice Money (a subsidiary of DiGiSPICE Technologies), has recently marked a significant milestone by bolstering its leadership team. Harsh Mittal has taken on the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer at Spice Money, leveraging his extensive experience to drive innovation and technological advancements within the organization. As part of its strategic leadership realignment, Spice Money has elevated Sameer Nagpal to Chief Operations Officer.

Additionally, the company has welcomed Binu Varghese as the General Counsel of the Group, bringing a wealth of legal expertise and strategic vision. These significant developments showcase a pivotal juncture for the company, aligning with its ongoing noteworthy transformation. They not only reaffirm the company's unwavering commitment to foster financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Emerging India but also serve as catalysts propelling Spice Money towards new heights of growth and success.

Sameer Nagpal, Chief Operations Officer, Spice Money comes with 20 years of experience across FMCG, Telecom, Banking and Fintech industry in India. In his previous role as the Chief Business Officer at Spice Money, Sameer dedicated most of his efforts to empower nanopreneurs in rural areas, enabling them to cater to the banking and financial needs of millions of consumers. Sameer was instrumental in setting up the distribution channel in the previous year and has been able to build a network across 2.5 Lakh villages.

Sameer Nagpal, Chief Operations Officer, Spice Money said, "I have had a very exciting journey with Spice Money, particularly due to my strong connection with rural communities. I am eager to utilize my extensive experience in rural settings to contribute to Spice Money's expansion into new markets, all the while ensuring an exceptional customer experience."

Harsh Mittal, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Spice Money comes with over 21 years of experience in building large scale software products & services. Prior to joining Spice Money Harsh has worked with companies like Yubi, Facebook, Reliance Jio Financial Innovation Group, Flipkart and Microsoft. Harsh will build product and technology solutions which can help Spice Money build the largest digital financial services platform for Emerging India.

Harsh Mittal, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Spice Money said, “Embarking on this exciting journey with Spice Money, I am committed to leveraging my two decades of experience in technology and product development to spearhead the creation of cutting-edge solutions. Together, we will strive to build the largest digital financial services platform, transforming the landscape for Emerging India."

Binu Varghese - General Counsel for the DigiSPICE Group comes with 24 years of all-around global experience in legal contracting, advisory, compliance, negotiations, litigation management and liasoning with the government bodies. He will be working closely with the legal teams at DigiSpice and its subsidiaries (including Spice Money). Prior to joining DigiSPICE, Binu was associated with leading companies like Paytm, Bharti Enterprises Ltd, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Binu Varghese - General Counsel for the DigiSPICE Group said, ”Happy to be part of the dynamic family, I am committed to contributing my expertise towards fostering legal excellence and strategic partnerships. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape of digital services with integrity and innovation."