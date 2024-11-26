            
Sreejit Madhavan Nair resigns as CEO of Costa Coffee; Kamaljit Singh Bedi to take over

In a leadership transition, Kamaljit Singh Bedi, the current CEO of Institutional Business and New Business Ventures, is appointed as the new CEO of Costa Coffee and Airport Business, effective January 9, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Nov 26, 2024 6:12 PM
Kamaljit Singh Bedi, a Senior Management Personnel with over 25 years of diverse experience in leading brands, holds a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Export Management. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Sreejit Madhavan Nair has stepped down from his role as the CEO of Costa Coffee, Devyani International Limited, citing personal reasons. His resignation marks the end of his tenure at the helm of the popular coffee chain, and the company is now set to undergo a leadership shift.

Kamaljit Singh Bedi, who has been serving as the CEO of Institutional Business and New Business Ventures since May 14, 2024, has been appointed as the new CEO of Costa Coffee and Airport Business.

The change will take effect from the close of business on January 8, 2025.

Bedi, a Senior Management Personnel with over 25 years of diverse experience in leading brands, holds a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Export Management.

Throughout his career, Bedi has worked with renowned companies and brands, including ITC, Levi's, Airtel, Mattel Inc., BIBA, Creambell, and Rich Products, bringing a wealth of expertise in business development and brand strategy to his new role.


First Published on Nov 26, 2024 6:10 PM

