      Srinivas Pallia takes over as CEO and MD of Wipro

      Srinivas Pallia succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who has put down his papers after a stint of four years.

      Apr 6, 2024
      
      

      Srinivas Pallia aka Srini Pallia, who was the chief executive officer of Americas 1 (Wipro's strategic market) and is a member of the Wipro executive board, assumes the role of CEO and managing director with immediate effect. Pallia succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who has put down his papers after a stint of four years.

      Pallia, who has been with Wipro for over 30 years, as the CEO of Americas 1, his responsibilities included looking after diverse industry sectors, implementing growth strategies and resulting in increased share markets within these sectors, stated a media report.

      He began his career as the product manager of Wipro Limited and went on to hold different roles in various capacities. Over the years, he has held many leadership positions, including president of Wipro’s consumer business unit and global head of business application services.


      First Published on Apr 6, 2024 8:55 PM

