Srinivas Pallia takes over as CEO and MD of Wipro

Srinivas Pallia aka Srini Pallia, who was the chief executive officer of Americas 1 (Wipro's strategic market) and is a member of the Wipro executive board, assumes the role of CEO and managing director with immediate effect. Pallia succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who has put down his papers after a stint of four years.

Pallia, who has been with Wipro for over 30 years, as the CEO of Americas 1, his responsibilities included looking after diverse industry sectors, implementing growth strategies and resulting in increased share markets within these sectors, stated a media report.