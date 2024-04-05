Titan's Suparna Mitra joins Swiggy as independent director

As reported by Moneycontrol, Mitra joins Anand Kripalu, managing director & global CEO at EPL Limited and chairperson of the Swiggy board, Shailesh Haribhakti - chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua - managing director & CEO at Delhivery on the Bengaluru-based company's board.

Mitra began her career at Arvind Brands as business head - Lee, and her innings at Titan Company began in 2006 as the global marketing head. She has held various positions in different capacities where as the business head of the Southern region, her responsibilities included managing the business in the South region for all three verticals of Titan company- watches, jewellery and eyewear.