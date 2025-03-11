Summer of IPL: Brands battle for eyeballs, not just sixes in ad blitz

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, brands are intensifying their advertising strategies to capitalize on the tournament’s massive reach and engagement. With ad rates climbing and competition for consumer attention escalating, marketers are fine-tuning their approaches to maximize impact across platforms.

Aligning IPL with peak travel season

For MakeMyTrip, IPL remains a crucial platform, aligning perfectly with the peak summer travel season. "We have a vast customer base that actively uses our platform to research, compare, and book travel services. With a strong affinity for tourism, this audience presents a highly valuable advertising opportunity for tourism boards and travel and tourism organizations," says Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Business Officer - Corporate, at MakeMyTrip.

He adds, "Our ad-tech platform continues to perform exceptionally well, making it a powerful channel for targeted engagement. When we look to promote MakeMyTrip, reach becomes a critical barometer. Equally important is engagement, and IPL excels on both fronts. Its timing—just before the summer season—aligns perfectly with our objectives, as this is when families across India begin planning their summer holidays, the peak season for leisure travel."

According to Singh, the company will continue leveraging its proven brand ambassadors in the upcoming IPL. "While we are heavily invested in digital and connected TV, we also maintain a presence on traditional linear cable TV during the tournament’s broadcast to ensure comprehensive reach."

Blending visibility with engagement

Similarly, Castrol India continues to see IPL as a prime opportunity for consumer engagement. "IPL is the largest aggregator of our audience, offering unparalleled reach and we will continue to advertise our brands on the platforms it is aired on. Our logo on the Mumbai Indians jersey, combined with exclusive experiential opportunities with players, creates value for both consumers and partners. To maximize impact, we amplify our association through digital and influencer-led engagement. Castrol’s long-standing partnership with cricket reflects the sport’s strategic value in driving both brand and business growth," says Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Castrol India Limited.

Talwar notes that sports marketing ROI must balance visibility with engagement. Castrol's investment strategy blends media value and interactive experiences, ensuring our IPL presence drives real business impact. Awareness alone isn’t enough; engagement is equally crucial.

Storytelling for impactful consumer connection

For Orient Electric, IPL presents an opportunity to solidify its positioning in the home appliances segment. "IPL 2025 continues to be one of the most powerful consumer engagement platforms, offering unparalleled reach and deep audience immersion. With viewership spanning across geographies, languages, and digital ecosystems, it provides a unique opportunity to connect with diverse consumer cohorts in a high-energy environment where brand recall is significantly amplified," says Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Orient Electric.

She emphasizes the role of high-impact storytelling in engaging modern consumers. "This summer, we’re focused on high-impact storytelling—showcasing how Orient Electric is catering to evolving consumer preferences towards premium, and energy-efficient products, aligning seamlessly with the lifestyle and tech aspirations of today’s consumers. As home appliances evolve from necessity to lifestyle enablers, IPL’s engaged viewership presents an opportunity to reinforce our positioning as a brand that delivers thoughtfully designed, future-ready solutions that enhance everyday living."

Beyond traditional advertising, Orient Electric is strategically leveraging contextual placements, brand integrations, and interactive fan engagements to create an immersive brand experience. "IPL’s ability to drive high recall, multi-platform engagement, and localized targeting allows us to narrate compelling stories that resonate across regions, making it a key pillar in our brand-building journey this summer," Agarwal states.

Agarwal also highlights that the brand is leveraging localization as a strategic edge. "The IPL presents a unique opportunity to connect with audiences through regional nuances. With southern markets contributing to 84% of regional viewership, we are prioritizing localized content to strengthen brand affinity and drive deeper consumer connections."

Trends and category shifts

Experts in media planning highlight that while IPL remains the dominant ad property, spending patterns are largely predictable. "Every year, IPL drives a surge in ad spends, and brands plan their media budgets accordingly. This trend is well-established, with few surprises this season," says R. Venkatasubramanian, COO, Havas Play.

However, some category shifts are evident. "Beverage brands are making a strong push this season, with Campa and Coca-Cola securing key sponsorships, and Pepsi likely to follow. Fantasy gaming continues to dominate ad investments, while home appliances and electronics are expected to see increased spending. Banking and auto brands remain steady, but mobile phone brands are pulling back compared to previous years."

The evolving balance between TV and digital is also notable. "Connected TV (CTV) ad rates have surged by 30% due to rising adoption and a premium audience base. Traditional TV and digital platforms have seen a steady 10-15% increase in ad rates. Unlike last year, brands are expanding budgets across both TV and digital rather than shifting focus from one to the other," Venkatasubramanian explains.