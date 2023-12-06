comScore

Swiggy onboards Anand Kripalu as an independent director and chairperson

As per Sriharsha Majety, group CEO, "Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India."

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2023 3:11 PM
Anand Kripalu said, ""Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes."

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an independent director and the chairperson of its Board of Directors.

Sriharsha Majety, group chief executive officer of Swiggy said, "I’m pleased to have Anand Kripalu join as an independent director and Chairperson of the Swiggy board. Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India."

"Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes. I am honoured to join its accomplished board, and look forward to lending my experience and perspective as Swiggy shapes the future of convenience", said Kripalu on his appointment.


First Published on Dec 6, 2023 3:11 PM

