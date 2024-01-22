comScore

Brand Makers

TTK Prestige appoints Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as chief executive officer

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan was the CEO and director at CavinKare.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2024 1:27 PM
TTK Prestige appoints Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as chief executive officer
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan began his career at Indian organic chemicals, and went on to work across Reliance Industries, Escotel Mobile Communications, Airtel. He was also a member at the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, who led CavinKare as chief executive officer and director, has joined TTK Prestige as CEO.

Vijayaraghavan began his career at Indian organic chemicals, and went on to work across Reliance Industries, Escotel Mobile Communications, Airtel. He was also a member at the Confederation of Indian Industry.

During his stint at Airtel as the chief marketing officer, Vijayaraghavan headed marketing operations function for Bharti Airtel consumer business. This was followed by heading the marketing function across LOBs responsible for the 18 geography operating units in India & South Asia.

His experience spans across manufacturing, telecom, FMCG, and D2C managing large diverse teams etc .


Tags
First Published on Jan 22, 2024 1:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Former TCS CMO Rajashree R joins Tech Mahindra as chief growth officer

Former TCS CMO Rajashree R joins Tech Mahindra as chief growth officer

Brand Makers

Apple achieves 74 percent growth in brand value: Reports

Apple achieves 74 percent growth in brand value: Reports

Brand Makers

Havells' Parag Bhatnagar on blending aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of Ram Mandir

Havells' Parag Bhatnagar on blending aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of Ram Mandir

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

Brand Makers

Education is purely based on ROI and very strongly outcome-led: upGrad's Mayank Kumar

Education is purely based on ROI and very strongly outcome-led: upGrad's Mayank Kumar

Brand Makers

Unilever initiates global media review for its $3.4 bn business; India included

Unilever initiates global media review for its $3.4 bn business; India included

Brand Makers

Lendingkart’s Ram Deshpande: The beauty of our country is that there are small businesses everywhere

Lendingkart’s Ram Deshpande: The beauty of our country is that there are small businesses everywhere