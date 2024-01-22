TTK Prestige appoints Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as chief executive officer

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, who led CavinKare as chief executive officer and director, has joined TTK Prestige as CEO.
Vijayaraghavan began his career at Indian organic chemicals, and went on to work across Reliance Industries, Escotel Mobile Communications, Airtel. He was also a member at the Confederation of Indian Industry.
During his stint at Airtel as the chief marketing officer, Vijayaraghavan headed marketing operations function for Bharti Airtel consumer business. This was followed by heading the marketing function across LOBs responsible for the 18 geography operating units in India & South Asia.
His experience spans across manufacturing, telecom, FMCG, and D2C managing large diverse teams etc .