            

      Tata Consumer Products' elevates Tanmay Prusty as senior vice president, business - capital foods

      Tanmay Prusty held the position of vice president and head of national brands at Tata Consumer Products.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 17, 2024 7:52 AM
      Tanmay Prusty started his career at ITC and went on to work across RB, Amazon and Oyo.

      Tanmay Prusty, who held the position of vice president and head of national brands at Tata Consumer Products, has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, business/ category head - capital foods (Chings / S&J).

      Prusty started his career at ITC and went on to work across RB, Amazon and Oyo.

      As the general manager and head of national brands at Tata Consumer Products, Prusty led the team and enabled market share growth and consumer franchisee expansion of the INR 3500 cr+ portfolio of brands like - Tata Tea Premium, Tata Tea Gold, Tata Tea Agni, Tata Tea Select, Tata Tea Elaichi/Spice Mix, Tata Tea Buff and Lal Ghoda/Kala Ghoda.


      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 7:52 AM

