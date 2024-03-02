Unilever onboards Heiko Schipper as president - nutrition

A British multinational fast-moving consumer goods company, Unilever has reshuffled its leadership team with a new appointment.

The company has announced the appointment of Heiko Schipper as President, of Nutrition. He will join Unilever and its Leadership Executive on 1 May 2024.

Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher said: “Heiko is a global business leader with deep expertise and experience of the foods and nutrition industry and a long track record of delivering sustained high performance.”

“He is a very impactful, values-driven leader and I look forward to working with him as we continue our focus on accelerating the growth of Unilever’s Nutrition business, which includes our leading Knorr and Hellmann’s global Power Brands”, Schumacher added.

Currently serving as the president of Bayer Consumer Health, Schipper brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the global foods and nutrition industry.

He began his career at Nestlé and spent over 20 years in sales and marketing positions in Asia. In 2014, he was appointed CEO of Nestlé’s global Nutrition business division.