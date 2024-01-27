comScore

Brand Makers

Unilever’s Hemant Bakshi joins Ola as chief executive officer

Hemant Bakshi was the executive vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2024 9:17 AM
Unilever’s Hemant Bakshi joins Ola as chief executive officer
Hemant Bakshi started his career at Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.

Hemant Bakshi, who was the executive vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia, has joined Ola as the chief executive officer. Bakshi will be stepping into the shoes of Bhavish Aggarwal.

Bakshi had joined Ola in his new role four months ago, reports stated.

As the global head and executive vice president of Unilever marketplace, Bakshi built a digitally native eB2B business that connects directly with more than 250,000 traditional trade stores across 12 markets in Latam, Asia and Middle-East.

Bakshi started his career at Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.

He holds a degree in chemical engineering and a masters in business administration.


Tags
First Published on Jan 27, 2024 9:17 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

HUL's former CEO Sanjiv Mehta joins the board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

HUL's former CEO Sanjiv Mehta joins the board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Brand Makers

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president

Brand Makers

Nidhee Kekre moves on from WPP

Nidhee Kekre moves on from WPP

Brand Makers

Disney+ Hotstar's Sidharth Shakdher joins Ola as global chief business officer

Disney+ Hotstar's Sidharth Shakdher joins Ola as global chief business officer

Brand Makers

IKEA continues to build on accessibility and affordability: Susanne Pulverer, IKEA India CEO

IKEA continues to build on accessibility and affordability: Susanne Pulverer, IKEA India CEO

Brand Makers

COLORS becomes Number 1 Hindi GEC

COLORS becomes Number 1 Hindi GEC

Brand Makers

Unilever Indonesia's Sandeep Kohli returns to join Aditya Birla's Novel Jewels as CEO

Unilever Indonesia's Sandeep Kohli returns to join Aditya Birla's Novel Jewels as CEO

Brand Makers

Swiggy’s Sidharth Satpathy joins Red Bull as national sales director

Swiggy’s Sidharth Satpathy joins Red Bull as national sales director