Unilever’s Hemant Bakshi joins Ola as chief executive officer

Hemant Bakshi, who was the executive vice president - Unilever marketplace and chairman - Unilever Indonesia, has joined Ola as the chief executive officer. Bakshi will be stepping into the shoes of Bhavish Aggarwal.
Bakshi had joined Ola in his new role four months ago, reports stated.
As the global head and executive vice president of Unilever marketplace, Bakshi built a digitally native eB2B business that connects directly with more than 250,000 traditional trade stores across 12 markets in Latam, Asia and Middle-East.
Bakshi started his career at Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.
He holds a degree in chemical engineering and a masters in business administration.