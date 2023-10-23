comScore

Wagh Bakri’s executive director Parag Desai dies; Desai was a 4th gen entrepreneur

Parag Desai led the transformation of Wagh Bakri Tea Group with forays into tea lounges, e-commerce, digital and social media.

By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2023 8:44 AM
(Image source: Della Leaders Club) Parag Desai was active on industry platforms such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and international organisations.

Parag Desai, executive director at Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Limited, known for its Wagh Bakri brand of tea, passed away at the age of 49, last week. Desai suffered a head injury after a "freak accident", as per reports.

Desai led the transformation of Wagh Bakri Tea Group with forays into areas like tea lounges, e-commerce, digital and social media. A fourth-generation entrepreneur of the premium tea copany, Desai held a masters in business administration (MBA) Long Island University, he spearheaded international business, sales and marketing of the Group.

He was active on industry platforms such as Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and international organisations.


First Published on Oct 23, 2023 8:44 AM

