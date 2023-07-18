comScore

Wavemaker India's Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta and Shekhar Banerjee get new roles

Premjeet Sodhi becomes global head of measurement and analytics. Mansi Datta is the agency's new chief strategy officer. Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office Head – West, will be taking on the additional responsibility of managing North and East for Wavemaker India.

In their new roles, Mansi Datta and Shekhar Banerjee will report into Ajay Gupte. (L to R: Shekhar Banerjee, Mansi Datta, and Premjeet Sodhi)

GroupM-owned media agency Wavemakerhas announced a series of key strategic changes to its leadership team.

Premjeet Sodhi, chief strategy officer will be soon taking on the role of global head of measurement and analytics. In his new role, Sodhi will be part of Wavemaker’s global consultancy team which supports clients in adopting future-proofed marketing practices to advance transformative growth, protecting outcomes in the near-term, and creating disproportionate advantage in the long-term. He will report into Anna Hickey, global consultancy Lead and will be based out of New York. A media veteran with over 25 years experience, Sodhi joined Wavemaker in 2020 as chief growth officer before taking on the role of chief strategy officer.

Taking on the baton from Sodhi, Mansi Datta will transition into chief strategy officer. Datta has been heading North and East region operations at Wavemaker since 2020. She joined Wavemaker as General Manager in 2015.

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office Head – West, will be taking on the additional responsibility of managing North and East for Wavemaker India. Banerjee joined Wavemaker in 2018 to lead operations for the West region and has built strong businesses and teams for the agency.

Commenting on these leadership changes, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, said, “It makes me extremely happy and satisfied to see our leaders stepping into larger & diverse roles within the ecosystem. I firmly believe, Wavemaker provides a vast stimulating platform for our people to grow. With these changes, I am confident we will make a massive difference to our clients and people. I wish Premjeet, Mansi and Shekhar all the best in their new roles and I am confident we will continue to create more positive disruptions in the industry”.

In their new roles, Datta and Banerjee will report into Gupte.


First Published on Jul 18, 2023 5:35 PM

