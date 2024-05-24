Mindshare appoints Vinish Mathews as chief strategy officer; joins leadership board: Exclusive

Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, has appointed Vinish Mathews as the new Chief Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for providing strategic insight, driving innovation, and delivering growth for teams and businesses.

Mathews has previously served as Managing Director for Mindshare China and led Unilever India's Personal Care portfolio at Mindshare Fulcrum. His projects have won over 100 global awards, including at Emvies, the Festival of Media, MMA Smarties, and Cannes. Before this stint, Mathews was part of EssenceMediacom where he handled Google and lead integrated media offerings for all of Google’s consumer apps and hardware.

With over 20 years of experience as a media professional, he has led client relationships and teams across markets like China and India. His expertise spans various sectors, including technology, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, tourism, and vision care. In his previous roles, Mathews focused on strategic brand management, full-funnel planning, revenue management, and client stewardship, helping brands create immersive consumer connections through media.

Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare - South Asia said, "Vinish’s addition to the Mindshare Leadership Board will undoubtedly shape our future-focused product offering. We’re certain that the wealth of experience he brings will help deliver exceptional work for our clients. We’re eager to partner with Vinish and accelerate the pace of our continued client successes."