            

Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as Executive Director

In his new role as Executive Director, Manish Jain will oversee key strategic initiatives and focus on expanding the Bank’s business horizons across verticals, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 5:23 PM
Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as Executive Director
Manish Jain joined YES BANK in 2023 as the Country Head of the Wholesale Banking Group. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the Wholesale Banking business, driving growth, and strengthening client relationships across key sectors, stated the company in a statement.

YES BANK announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Manish Jain as an Executive Director (ED) of the Bank for a period of three years, effective December 11, 2024.

Jain joined YES BANK in 2023 as the Country Head of the Wholesale Banking Group. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the Wholesale Banking business, driving growth, and strengthening client relationships across key sectors, stated the company in a statement.

In his new role as Executive Director, Jain will oversee key strategic initiatives and focus on expanding the Bank’s business horizons across verticals, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence.

Jain is a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. He has held leadership positions at several organisations, including Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as Managing Director & Co-Head, CCIB Client Coverage for India & Corporates, South Asia. His career journey also includes roles at Ernst & Young Consulting India, GE India, and Maruti Suzuki, showcasing his versatility and depth of expertise across various sectors.

On the appointment, Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK, said, “We are elated as we welcome Manish Jain who takes over as the Executive Director at YES BANK. His extensive experience and exemplary leadership in the banking sector bring invaluable expertise to our organisation. Jain's appointment as Executive Director is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing our leadership strength, enabling us to drive strategic priorities with greater agility and focus. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to chart a sustainable growth trajectory for YES BANK.”

His professional proficiency spans wholesale banking, investment banking, transaction banking, and corporate advisory services.


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2024 5:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader; Gopalakrishnan Kalianna's assignment changed

P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader; Gopalakrishnan Kalianna's assignment changed

Brand Makers

Gukesh D crowned World Chess Champion, now eyeing global brands

Gukesh D crowned World Chess Champion, now eyeing global brands

Brand Makers

Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace

Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace

Brand Makers

Dentsu India names Abhirup Datta as CEO - Sokrati

Dentsu India names Abhirup Datta as CEO - Sokrati

Brand Makers

Renault India's VP - Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra steps down

Renault India's VP - Sales & Marketing Sudhir Malhotra steps down

Brand Makers

P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

P&G India appoints Rohini Venkateswaran as Chief Sales Officer

Brand Makers

Angel One's chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned; third key executive exit for the stockbroker this year

Angel One's chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned; third key executive exit for the stockbroker this year