Zee Ent appoints Saurav Adhikari as Additional Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Zee Entertainment on Thursday appointed Saurav Adhikari as an Additional Director in the category of non-executive director of the company.
Adhikari is a senior global business leader with four decades of experience in businesses such as technology, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors. He worked with HCL between 2000 and 2019, where he held multiple leadership roles as the Founding President of HCL’s startup enterprise networking firm, led a team of ‘ITES’ business, served as President of HCL’s ITES North American business, and as President of global corporate strategy.
At HCL, he held various executive positions, the last being President of Global Strategy, working directly with the founder and chairman with oversight across the group’s business, as well as the not-for-profit Shiv Nadar Foundation. His prior experience also includes several senior global leadership and executive roles across Unilever, as Vice President at PepsiCo and Group SEB as CEO of the India business.
Adhikari is currently the founder and senior Partner at Indus Tech Edge Fund I, a growth fund. Adhikari also serves as a board member of Goodricke Group Limited, Accelya Solutions India Limited, and Bridgeweave Limited, UK, an AI-based fintech firm. Adhikari schooled at Mayo College, Ajmer, and earned his BA (Honors) in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. He did his MBA from JBIMS, Bombay University, an AMP from INSEAD, Fontainebleau.
Adhikari strongly believes that businesses can only thrive if they embrace technology-driven change within an ethical framework. He is deeply passionate about education as a transformational socio-economic force and is an avid traveller, leadership coach, and fitness enthusiast.