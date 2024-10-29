            

      Zee5 names Manish Kalra as CBO, global markets

      Kalra’s expanded role aims to drive ZEE5’s strategic growth globally, with a focus on audience engagement, partnerships, and market expansion.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 29, 2024 5:03 PM
      ZEE5, India's homegrown streaming platform, has broadened Manish Kalra's responsibilities to include overseeing the platform's business across global markets, as per reports.

      Kalra, who joined Zee5 in 2020, will now lead efforts to enhance audience engagement, foster key partnerships, and drive growth beyond India, aiming to position ZEE5 as a major player on the global stage.

      As ZEE5 navigates a dynamic digital content landscape, this leadership shift aligns with the platform's mission to deliver diverse, high-quality content to a worldwide audience.

      Kalra's vision for ZEE5 includes leveraging data insights to optimize user experience, expanding the platform's reach, and driving growth in both subscription-based and ad-supported content segments. With a track record of using data to refine content relevance and deepen engagement, he aims to amplify ZEE5's appeal to international viewers.

      Kalra's two-decade career in online business and marketing, including leadership roles with companies like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, and Dell, adds a wealth of expertise to ZEE5's global ambitions. Holding an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and an engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Kalra's leadership is set to bolster ZEE5's foothold in a competitive streaming market, bringing engaging storytelling to audiences worldwide.


