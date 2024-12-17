            
Zomato's global head - finance and CFO - Hyperpure Hemal Jain steps down

Hemal Jain's last working day will be on January 31, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Dec 17, 2024 8:28 AM
In her past role, Hemal Jain led business finance (category finance, sales finance, supply chain finance), FP&A, central procurement, finance operations and business control & processes - for all the Zomato & Blinkit businesses along with the team of 130+ team members.

Zomato's global head of finance and chief financial officer of Hyperpure, Hemal Jain has stepped down from her position. As per a regulatory filing, she tendered her resignation on December 16 to explore other opportunities. Her last working day will be on January 31, 2025.

In early September, co-founder and chief people officer of Zomato, Akriti Chopra too stepped down after a 13 year long stint.

She handled the responsibilities for overall P&L management, revenue optimization, business strategy, performance management, finance operations, process controls & audit, fraud prevention & detection, and operational efficiency.

She spearheaded various initiatives focused on cost optimisation and profitability enhancement. She built a comprehensive and real-time Management Information System (MIS) for all businesses, facilitating quick decision-making and corrective actions. This included the establishment of daily city-wise protability analysis, store-wise P&L, customer level analysis, SKU wise/vendor wise insights etc.

She contributed to making Zomato IPO ready, playing a vital role in the core team for IPO preparation, documentation, and eventual listing. She also led finance for largest acquisition of Zomato - 'Blinkit' and its transition process.

Jain also implemented new platforms for overall finance operation automation, controls, efficiency, and transparency, including FP&A and P2P systems.

She began her career at Hindustan Unilever and was elevated to director - Center of Excellence and Operations CD (Sales), India and South Asia. Then, she joined a startup venture as co-founder, CFO and COO.


