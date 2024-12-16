Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

ADVERTISEMENT
Jehangir Wadia, the younger son of Nusli Wadia, has rejoined the Wadia Group after a three-year absence. He returns to support operations and share his father’s responsibilities. Appointed to a non-executive role, Wadia is also expected to take charge of Bombay Dyeing as managing director and contribute his strategic thinking to the family business, stated an article.
In 2021, Wadia, also known as Jeh, had quit all the boards of the Wadia Group to settle down in London with his family. Wadia had also served as the managing director of Go First, Bombay Dyeing, and Wadia Group's real estate arm Bombay Realty. He also served as a director on the boards of several other companies, which include Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Limited, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp., and Britannia Industries, highlighted a media report.
The Wadia Group, which is one of the oldest conglomerates of corporate India, it was founded in 1736 by Sir Lovji Nusserwanjee Wadia. Nusli serves as the chairman of the Wadia group of companies.