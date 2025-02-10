10 Indian skincare brands revolutionizing the global beauty industry

In an era where wellness and sustainability are more than mere buzzwords, India's indigenous beauty brands are emerging as global pioneers in clean beauty. By seamlessly blending age-old traditions with cutting-edge scientific research, these brands are not only addressing modern skin concerns but also championing transparency and ethical practices.

Recently, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) acquired a 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition not only reinforces investor confidence in India’s clean beauty sector but also paves the way for a transformative era where authenticity, transparency, and sustainability drive skincare innovation.

From luxury formulations to digital-first innovations, these 10 brands are proving that homegrown ingenuity can redefine beauty standards—both at home and abroad.

1. Minimalist

Founded: 2020

Founders: Mohit Yadav and Rahul Yadav

Hailing from Jaipur, Minimalist has quickly become a cult favourite with its targeted skincare formulations designed to tackle specific skin and hair concerns. Embracing the philosophy of transparency with its tagline “Hide Nothing,” the brand addresses the lack of clarity in beauty products head-on. Its rapid success caught the attention of Hindustan Unilever, which acquired a 90.5% stake through a combination of secondary buyouts and primary infusion, with the remaining stake set to be acquired from the founders over the next two years.

2. Kama Ayurveda

Founded: 2002

Founder: Vivek Sahni

Partnering with the venerable 75-year-old Arya Vaidya Pharmacy in Coimbatore, Kama Ayurveda was established to deliver authentic Ayurvedic treatments. Offering a range of nine time-tested remedies, the brand uses cold-pressed oils rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids to treat and prevent skin and hair issues, staying true to its roots in natural wellness.

3. Forest Essentials

Founded: 2000

Founder: Mira Kulkarni

Forest Essentials set out to transform the traditional image of Ayurveda-based skincare into a realm of premium luxury. Recognizing a gap in the market, Mira Kulkarni reimagined classic formulations for the modern, discerning consumer. Today, the brand stands as the gold standard for luxury Ayurveda, appealing to an elite clientele and boasting a valuation of approximately Rs 8,300 crores.

4. Pilgrim

Founded: 2019

Founders: Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker

Pilgrim was established with a clear mission: to make high-quality, ethically produced skincare accessible to all. With raw materials sourced from across the globe—from India to South Korea’s Jeju Island and Bordeaux, France—the brand’s products are PETA and FDA approved, free from sulphates and parabens, and 100% vegan, earning it a reputation as one of India's fastest-growing skincare brands.

5. RAS

Founded by: Mother-daughter duo Sangeeta and Shubhika Jain

Tagline: “Farm To Face Luxury Skincare”

RAS stands out for its commitment to sustainability and transparency. All products are crafted using ingredients grown on the founders’ own farms in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The brand’s innovative approach includes a unique bottle recycling program, further cementing its ethos of purity, sustainability, and ethical luxury.

6. Nat Habit

Founded: 2019

Founder: Swagatika Das (former Apple employee and IIT Kharagpur topper)

Nat Habit is dedicated to creating handmade, ayurvedic products that are as fresh as they are effective. By harnessing ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens and gardens—such as grains, nuts, milk, yoghurt, and fresh herbs—the brand offers a holistic approach to natural skincare that resonates with today's eco-conscious consumers.

7. Dr. Sheth's

Founded: 2016

Founder: Dr. Aneesh Sheth

Tailored specifically for Indian skin, Dr. Sheth's brings the expertise of three generations of dermatologists to the forefront of its product development. Every formulation is medically tested, scientifically validated, and designed to address common skin issues like pigmentation and sensitivity while being toxin-free, vegan, and sustainably derived.

8. Earth Rhytm

Earlier known as: Soapworks India

Founders: Harini Sivakumar (Founder & CEO, a trained cosmetic chemist) and her father

A pioneer in investing in independent clinical trials and rigorous research, Earth Rhytm offers a clean beauty range that is certified organic by ECOCERT and cruelty-free. The brand not only stands for high-efficacy, science-backed formulations but also promotes inclusivity by employing people with special abilities, making it a true leader in ethical beauty.

9. Ilana

Founders: Amit Patil and Nikita Deshpande

Ilana is committed to sustainable and eco-conscious beauty, with a product range that spans from skincare to makeup. Emphasizing clean and cruelty-free formulations, the brand sources ingredients ethically to ensure every product nurtures the skin with potent, safe formulations that are as responsible as they are effective.

10. Fix My Curls

Founded: 2019

Founder: Anshita Mehrotra