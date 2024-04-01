7UP rolls out a new campaign starring 'Animal' lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

7UP has launched its latest campaign, starring brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Echoing the vibrancy of 'Super Duper Refresher,' the latest campaign unveils two brand films.

The films are designed to capture the spirit of a cool respite, with every sip promising a burst of refreshment that goes beyond the ordinary. By infusing an element of playfulness, the brand seeks to establish a deeper connection with its audience, making 7UP the preferred choice for those who crave for an ultimate refreshment experience, stated the company in a press release.

The opening scene of the first film features Kapoor, clad in eccentric attire, amidst stacks of 7UP bottles, enthusiastically shouting "Khandala Waterfall" to catch the attention of his audience. Mandanna, witnessing this peculiar spectacle, rebukes him for his exaggerated claims and questions the absurdity of having Khandala Waterfall far from its origin.

In response, Kapoor confidently goes to a refrigerator full of 7UP bottles, retrieves a chilled one, and in his quirky manner suggests to take a sip of the instant refreshment referring to 7UP. Mandanna takes a gulp from the chilled 7UP® bottle, and to everyone's surprise, the Khandala waterfall in a hyperbolic manner reaches her as water downpour, leaving her super-duper refreshed, reaffirming 7UP®'s status as the ultimate 'Super-Duper Refresher'.

Similarly, another scenario is brought alive in a scorching desert as Mandanna's broken-down car leaves her exhausted by the heat until Kapoor arrives, dubbing the desert "Goa Beach" with his quirky antics. Sceptical, Mandanna questions him, but he offers a chilled 7UP, promising that a sip will transport her to the beach. Upon indulging, Mandanna is once again taken by surprise and drenched in refreshment.

Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola & Flavors, PepsiCo India, said, “Refreshment is the number 1 category driver in clear category, and we are committed to building 7UP as the ultimate refreshment partner for our consumers on every occasion. The campaign is a fresh take to highlight the refreshment that is packed in a 7UP. Our brand ambassadors, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, embody this essence with their infectious energy, perfectly complementing the brand. Through two different films with quirky narratives, we aim to captivate our diverse audience across India, ensuring they feel as refreshed and rejuvenated as we do and make 7UP their go-to beverage this season.”

Commenting on the campaign, Kapoor said, “Being part of 7UP's new campaign films was truly exciting for me. I hope the audiences enjoy the new films as much as we enjoyed shooting them. Here’s bringing in the summer with a much-needed burst of super-duper refreshment with 7UP."

Speaking on the campaign, Mandanna, said, “Shooting for 7UP films is always a breath of fresh air and pure excitement. After working with Ranbir on Animal, it was great collaborating with him again and the energy is fantastic with him on set. These two films, having high summer relevance, took the experience to a whole new level of fun. I'm eager for my fans to witness the refreshing magic on screen, inspiring them to grab a 7UP for their own refreshing experience."