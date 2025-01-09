            
Maha Kumbh 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Mahakumbh songs produced by AIR & Doordarshan

'Mahakumbh Hai' and Akashvani's composition is a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage, and the significance and grandeur of the Mahakumbh Mela.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2025 10:02 AM
'Mahakumbh Hai' was sung by the music composer and singer Kailash Kher, the lyrics were penned by writer Aalok Shrivastav, and the music composed and arranged by Kshitij Tarey.

On the upcoming occasion of Mahakumbh this year, a theme song called 'Mahakumbh Hai' produced by Doordarshan was launched by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology during an event held in Delhi.

'Mahakumbh Hai' is a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and the significance of the Mahakumbh Mela, held at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Sung by the music composer and singer Kailash Kher, the lyrics were penned by writer Aalok Shrivastav, and the music composed and arranged by Kshitij Tarey.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting inaugurated another composition on the same theme by Akashvani dedicated to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The song has been sung by Ratan Prasanna, with the music of Santosh Nahar and Ratan Prasanna. The lyrics were penned by Abhinay Shrivastava.


First Published on Jan 9, 2025 8:52 AM

