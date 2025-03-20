Avenue Supermarts injects Rs 175 Crore into DMart Ready to boost online growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the company behind DMart, has invested Rs 174.99 crore into its e-commerce subsidiary Avenue E-Commerce Limited (AEL), which operates DMart Ready. The move signals the retailer’s commitment to strengthening its online presence as demand for e-commerce continues to grow.
In a regulatory filing on 19 March 2025, the company confirmed that the investment was made by subscribing to 4.67 crore equity shares of AEL at Rs 37.41 per share. The funds will support operational expenses, working capital needs, and infrastructure upgrades, helping DMart Ready expand its services.
AEL, founded in 2014, has seen steady growth, reporting a turnover of Rs 2,899.20 crore for the financial year ending March 2024. With this latest investment, Avenue Supermarts has slightly increased its stake in AEL from 99.71% to 99.74%, further consolidating its control over the online grocery business.
The transaction, classified as a related-party deal, involves Manjri Chandak, a Director and part of the Promoter Group at Avenue Supermarts, who also serves as a Director at AEL. However, the company clarified that the deal does not require any regulatory approvals.
This investment comes at a time when online grocery retail is becoming increasingly competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share. By strengthening DMart Ready, Avenue Supermarts aims to enhance its digital offerings and maintain its strong position in India's evolving retail landscape.