Country Delight enters into quick delivery space, promises 10-15 minute deliveries in Gurugram: Report

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2024 9:58 AM
Gurugram-Based Country Delight Ventures into Instant Delivery Market

The milk and grocery platform Country Delight has reportedly entered the instant delivery space. The Gurugram-based company has launched a pilot of 10-15 minute delivery in Gurugram, Entrackr reported. Storyboard18 could independently verify the report.

Founded in 2013 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight is present in 25 cities in India- Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nashik, etc.

Separately, hyper-local e-commerce platform Magicpin has also entered into the quick commerce segment to deliver food. The company has launched the magicNow brand which will work for over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants.

In an official statement, Magicpin said, "magicNOW will provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, and will be initially launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Pune".

The quick delivery segment of the company will leverage Velocity's service, Magicpin's local aggregator vertical.

Under Velocity, Magicpin acts as an aggregator of its third-party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, rapido, Porter, Zypp, etc for supply backend, consolidating all 3 PL services under one umbrella for brands and their sellers.

Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon has also announced its entry into the quick commerce segment by launching 15-minute deliveries in Bengaluru and would scale up to other cities later.

Flipkart and Myntra have also entered into the quick commerce space this year.

India is one of the leading markets where quick commerce has found success. According to a report by Datum Intelligence, the quick commerce market size is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030.

Blinkit leads the quick commerce market with a 46% share, followed by Zepto in second place with a 29% share. Swiggy Instamart ranks third, holding a 25% market share.


