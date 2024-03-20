Dentsu India inks strategic partnership with consulting firm Arthur D. Little

Dentsu India has embarked on an industry-first strategic partnership with the global strategy consulting firm Arthur D. Little (ADL), aiming to deliver end-to-end solutions to enable growth for their clients. The partnership will be led by Narayan Devanathan, president and chief strategy officer, South Asia, dentsu, and Amit Dakshini, president and sector lead (automotive and mobility), ADL.

In its initial phase, the alliance will partner with the C-suite and promoters across businesses in the automotive and mobility space (including xEV ecosystem, tires, construction & agri equipment, and component suppliers, amongst others), offering outcome-driven, end-to-end services across areas such as demand sizing, creation & fulfilment, revenue acceleration, customer experience enhancement, and brand strategy & design. To begin with, the alliance will serve clients across India, and South & Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the alliance, Devanathan said, “What happens when customer-centricity and creativity meet the consulting mindset? You get the opportunity to create unprecedented value for clients and their customers while creating new futures. And that’s precisely what the alliance between dentsu and ADL will create for businesses everywhere – by creating a custom range of demand chain solutions. As businesses look to create sustainable futures for themselves, it’s critical that they are able to map and size demand in new ways and then nurture and fulfil that demand in engaging ways. Our clients look to us to solve their business problems – either by ourselves or in partnership with other experts. The dentsu + ADL alliance is us walking the talk on this promise to our clients to truly be their partners.”

Dakshini added, “The timing aligns perfectly with the industry's evolution towards increased software and connected content in modern vehicles, especially with the influx of global brands in India. True market leaders will distinguish themselves by finely targeting demand, crafting unique customer experiences, and fostering strong brand associations across physical and online channels. Partnering with a global leader like dentsu empowers us to deliver end-to-end, outcome-driven solutions for accelerated sales growth, personalized customer experiences, and market leadership. We envision this partnership supporting Indian brands in establishing a robust global presence.”

Harsha Razdan, chief executive officer, South Asia, dentsu commented, “We are incredibly excited about expanding our offerings to clients. Dentsu’s commitment lies in adopting a holistic, customer-centric approach towards clients' growth. Facilitating further brand transformation requires collaboration with industry-leading providers, and the partnership with ADL epitomizes this principle. Together, we are forging a truly synergistic offering poised to drive growth for both our clients and organizations. ADL commands a well-established reputation in its domain and introducing a complementary range of services will round off the circle of value-driven solutions for clients.”

Satya Easwaran, partner and country head, Arthur D. Little India, commented, “We are extremely thrilled with this one-of-its-kind strategic partnership in the industry. Our alliance with dentsu will pave the way for us to nurture and build long-term associations with clients while driving clear business outcomes. Starting with the Automotive & Mobility space, we plan to take this relationship further across multiple sectors including Consumer & FMCG, Energy, Technology, and BFSI.”