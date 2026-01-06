McDonald’s faces lawsuit over McRib naming, rejects claims of customer deception

McDonald’s has issued a formal response after a lawsuit filed in the United States accused the company of misleading customers about the contents of its McRib sandwich, arguing that the long-running menu item does not contain actual pork rib meat despite its name and appearance.

The lawsuit, filed on December 23 in the Northern District of Illinois by four plaintiffs, alleges that McDonald’s knowingly markets the McRib in a manner that could mislead reasonable consumers. According to the complaint, the sandwich’s branding, rib-like shape and name create the impression that it contains pork rib meat, when it is instead made from processed, boneless pork.

Court filings argue that McDonald’s failed to clearly disclose this distinction, despite being aware that such information could influence purchasing decisions. The suit claims that the McRib is among the more expensive single menu items at some outlets, priced as high as $7.89, making transparency over ingredients particularly relevant to consumers.

The plaintiffs have brought 16 claims against the fast-food chain, including allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract and violations of consumer protection laws across multiple US jurisdictions, including California, Illinois, New York and Washington, DC.

McDonald’s official website describes the McRib as seasoned boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce and served with onions and pickles on a toasted bun, a description that the plaintiffs argue is insufficient to counter the sandwich’s broader marketing cues.

Responding to the lawsuit, McDonald’s said the claims mischaracterise the product and its marketing practices. In a statement, the company emphasised its commitment to food quality and ingredient transparency, stating that the McRib is made using 100% pork sourced from US farmers and suppliers.

The company added that it has consistently disclosed ingredient information, allowing customers to make informed choices. McDonald’s also said that several assertions in the lawsuit are factually incorrect and distort how the product is presented to consumers.

The case adds to a growing list of legal challenges faced by global food brands over product naming, ingredient disclosure and consumer expectations, as regulators and courts increasingly scrutinise how food products are marketed.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 10:16 AM