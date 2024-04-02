EaseMyTrip partners with Rajasthan Royals as Official Travel and Experience Partner

Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com has been selected as the Official Travel and Experience Partner with Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing 2024 season.

EaseMyTrip will provide Royals assistance in travel bookings, hospitality services and other travel requirements. As part of the tie-up, the Royals will be seen endorsing the value-add being brought to the franchise through EaseMyTrip's travel bookings services. The partnership will come to life in the form of engaging and entertaining pieces of digital content - something that the Royals are renowned for.

Sharing his thoughts on being the Official Travel and Experience Partner, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, ”We are proud to announce our official partnership with Rajasthan Royals. This collaboration not only enhances the Royals' travel experience but also reinforces our commitment a strong supporter of sports across various domains. With our seamless travel solutions, we're dedicated to ensuring the Royals' away matches are stress-free, allowing them to focus on their game. Looking forward to crafting unforgettable travel experiences at the intersection of sport and adventure.”

Commenting on the Official Partnership, Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, "We are pleased to partner with EaseMyTrip, a brand known for its top-class travel solutions and customer satisfaction. Through this association, we are looking forward to creating some unique travel experiences which sit at the intersection of sport and travel."