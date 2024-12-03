HCLTech expands telecom expertise with HPE Communications Technology Group acquisition

HCLTech has completed the purchase of certain assets from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Communications Technology Group (CTG). This follows the announcement the company made in May 2024.

As per the company, the closure of this deal formally expands HCLTech’s long-standing partnership with HPE, extending its leadership in the telecom services markets and strengthening its engineering services capabilities with industry-leading intellectual property (IP), Engineering and R&D talent and client relationships with top global Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, TMT industries, at HCLTech, said, "We are deeply committed to continuing CTG's success and delivering exceptional value to all CTG clients. We are excited to welcome the talented professionals and leadership team from CTG, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving our shared success. By combining our engineering strengths with CTG’s advanced capabilities, we will enhance our partnerships with leading global CSPs, accelerate the growth of our digital services and expand our global footprint."

Moreover, with this the company has expanded global presence in the CSP market across North America, LATAM, Europe and Asia Pacific, including Japan. It has established direct relationships with global CSPs, including 20 of the top 30, accelerating the growth strategy in the global telecom industry; and gained a portfolio of service offerings that includes industry-leading IP, solutions and systems integration across Business Support Systems (BSS), network applications, service cloudification and data intelligence. It has strengthened the CSP domain practice by integrating over 1,500 product engineering specialists from CTG, supporting CSPs' agile methodologies and nearshore delivery needs across countries including China, Japan, Spain, Romania, Italy, India and LATAM.