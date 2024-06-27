Livspace launches premium interior design brand Vinciago

As per recent real estate trends, while overall sales of residential homes have grown by 31% in 2023 over 2022, luxury homes have grown by 96% during the same period thereby increasing the share of luxury homes from 6% to 9% of overall units. This trend, driven by premiumization, creates the opportunity for Vinciago to redefine premium home experiences nationwide.

Commenting on the launch of Vinciago, Saurabh Jain, Co-founder & CEO - India Operations, Livspace said, “The launch of Vinciago comes at a perfect time to tap into India's surging premium housing market. We're not just building premium homes; we're redefining interior design for those seeking a personalized experience. The opportunity that lies ahead is immense in growth and size and we are excited to be able to broaden our spectrum of offerings and cater to the premium homes segment. Vinciago stands out with its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to customizable designs. Our belief that homes should reflect individual tastes drives our team to collaborate closely with buyers, transforming their visions into personalized masterpieces. Each Vinciago home is a unique blend of our expertise and the homeowner's personality, perfectly aligning with the growing demand for bespoke living spaces.”