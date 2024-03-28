EXCLUSIVE: BJP partners with meme marketing agencies in 2024 election strategy

In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is said to be working with meme marketing agencies like Acquaint Consultants, a NCR-based digital marketing firm, sources have told Storyboard18.

With a focus on meme marketing, Acquaint Consultants and other meme marketing agencies have been tasked to create shareable content on trending topics for the party, a highly placed source in the ad agency ecosystem has confirmed to Storyboard18.

Acquaint Consultants has denied any association with a political campaign. However, multiple sources have confirmed to Storyboard18 stating that meme marketing agencies and specialists including Acquaint have been handed social media mandates with a specific focus on content like memes.

Digital media has been a primary tool, playing a key role in the party’s campaign initiatives over the years, said another advertising executive at a leading agency.

They added that multiple small marketing firms are brought on board to create memes on trending topics for the party, not just in election season.

In fact, the BJP is the highest spending political party on platforms like Google and Meta. As per Google’s Ad Transparency Report, the party has spent Rs 5.37crore on Google ads in the last 30 days. On Meta the party has spent Rs1.31 crore in the same period.

Interestingly, according to Meta Ad Library, another Facebook page, Meme Express is also on the list of highest spenders in the period on ads on social issues, elections or politics with spends to the tune of Rs 81.37 lakhs in the last 30 days. This clearly signals the importance of meme marketing in the upcoming general elections.

BJP has strengthened its agency arsenal by bringing onboard other top-tier advertising players. Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup has been appointed as the lead agency. Additionally, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has also been onboarded by the ruling party for its campaigns in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, Sam Balsara who led Madison Media has once again been entrusted with overseeing the BJP's media planning and buying operations. Madison Media had previously managed media planning and buying strategies for the BJP during the 2014 and also for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.