            

Meta tests AI-generated comment suggestions on Instagram

Meta experiments with AI-driven suggestions for Instagram comments, but not all users are thrilled by the prospect of automation taking over their social media interactions.

By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2025 11:45 AM
Meta stated that the feature is part of its ongoing effort to incorporate AI into various areas of its platforms, including comments, feeds, groups, and search.

Meta has introduced a new test feature on Instagram: AI-generated comment suggestions, as per media reports.

The feature, spotted by X user Jonah Manzano, suggests comments for users to post on their friends' photos, raising questions about authenticity and the role of AI in social media interactions.

The new feature, labelled "Write with Meta AI," is being tested with a small group of users and allows them to receive AI-generated comment suggestions when engaging with posts.

A pencil icon, located next to the text bar under a post, gives users the options to tap into Meta AI. Once activated, the AI analyses the content of the photo and generates three potential comments for users to choose from.

For example, when commenting on a photo of a smiling person in a cozy living room, Meta AI might suggest: “Cute living room setup,” “Love the cozy atmosphere,” or “Great photo shoot location.” If users aren't satisfied with the initial suggestions, they can refresh to get new ones.

Despite the company’s optimistic tone, the move is already drawing criticism from users who feel that the addition of AI-generated comments undermines the authenticity of online interactions. Many Instagram users have expressed their desire for more genuine, personalized comments rather than AI-generated suggestions, with some fearing that the feature could erode the quality of social media engagement.

The feature’s testing follows similar AI experiments by Meta, such as last year’s test of AI-generated comment summaries on Facebook.


First Published on Mar 26, 2025 11:45 AM

