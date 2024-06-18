News18 India takes on Aaj Tak in an outdoor campaign

News18 India has launched an outdoor campaign to showcase its dominance over Aaj Tak on the counting day of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outdoor ads installed in prime locations across Delhi-NCR, communicated the leadership of News18 India, targeting its key competitor Aaj Tak.
As per the data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), News18 India recorded a whopping 7.69 crore reach on the Counting Day. The number one Hindi news channel was at 3.74 crore reach (rolled), leaving behind Aaj Tak at a reach of 3.40 crore.
On the counting day of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, News18 network achieved an unprecedented reach of 16.20 crore, surpassing the television reach of 2024 IPL Finale, which was 10.90 crore.