Omnicom India supports launch of India chapter of Women in Tech Global

Omnicom India supported the launch of the India chapter of Women in Tech Global. Women In Tech Global is an NGO headquartered in Paris and committed to actively promoting women & girl’s empowerment in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). The India Chapter spearheaded by Radhika Iyengar of Credera, a global, boutique technology & consulting firm, aims to empower women & girls through impactful programs, opportunities, and business-building resources in new and emerging technologies as well as in leadership building. WIT Global is designed to connect and empower women talent through a global network spanning 6 continents, 50 chapters and 9,000+ members.

The India chapter was officially launched on March 8th 2024, International Women’s Day, at the French Embassy in New Delhi, under the patronage of Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India. The event also welcomed policymakers from the Government of India, DEI leaders from prominent corporations, NGOs and The Omnicom Group of agencies in India, including DDB Mudra Group, Annalect India, Credera have extended support to the initiative.

Radhika Iyengar, Country Director – India, WIT Global shared her thoughts, “The Women In Tech India team is simply overwhelmed by the traction the chapter has gained in a short span. Having soft launched just a few months back, we have grown from 3 to 500+ since November 2023. The launch of the India Chapter marks a pivotal moment in the collective effort of Women in Tech Global, towards empowering 5 million women and girls in STEAM by 2030, while also tailoring our local activation outreach and programs to address India pertinent issues. The high dropout rate of girls in STEAM careers, the Gender paradox in India - are all alarming. We know the problem but also see that Global partnerships have helped evolve mediums that can foster women in STEM careers. Pursuing this path, we would want girls and women to traverse the path in Tech, be it in academia, in careers and to decision-making roles, in more empowering yet simpler ways and make their journeys more enriching & enjoyable.”

Vanaja Pillai, Head – DEI, DDB Mudra Group said, “The Women in Tech India chapter can be a pivotal initiative towards a more inclusive and innovative tech ecosystem. By championing diversity, we not only empower women but also enrich the industry with varied perspectives. The future of technology depends on our collective commitment to breaking barriers and fostering an environment where talent knows no gender. Together, let's inspire and shape the future of tech in India.”