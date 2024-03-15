Punjab Kings onboards Dream11 as title partner for IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced that Dream11 has been onboarded as the title sponsor for the franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. As part of the agreement between the fantasy sports platform and the franchise, the Dream11 logo will be prominently displayed on the front of the Punjab Kings jerseys during TATA IPL 2024, which kicks off on 23rd March with an encounter against the Delhi Capitals at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur.

KPH Dream Cricket Limited CEO Satish Menon said, "It is an incredible honour for us to onboard Dream11 as Title Partner for the coming edition. They have reinvented the world of sports and fan engagement. Dream11 has been responsible for spreading the game's reach across different regions of the country through innovative means of fan involvement. We are looking forward to delivering a fantastic experience on and off the field to our fans and the Dream11 user base."