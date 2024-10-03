PwC India and Meta join forces to scale Generative AI solutions with Llama models

ADVERTISEMENT
PwC India has announced a strategic collaboration with Meta to expand and scale open-source AI solutions for enterprises and citizen services, utilizing Meta's Llama models. This partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (Gen AI) across industries, coinciding with the Indian government's launch of the IndiaAI Mission, which emphasizes building a robust AI ecosystem.
Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Meta to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI in accelerating India's growth trajectory. With Llama Models, we see a unique opportunity to democratize this technology across industries, and drive innovation while solving real-world challenges. Together, we aspire to create a more digitally enabled future for our clients and our communities - to create value and drive meaningful change at scale.”
The collaboration seeks to democratize GenAI by jointly developing enterprise-grade solutions on Meta's Llama platform. These solutions will be designed to support business innovation and enhance citizen services, combining PwC India's domain expertise with Meta's technical prowess.
Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of Meta India, highlighted the transformative potential of Llama in driving India’s digital transformation. “Gen AI solutions, including Llama, are poised to revolutionize India's businesses and accelerate the country's digital transformation journey. Llama can unlock new efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making,” she said, emphasizing the role of GenAI in positioning India as a leading digital economy.
Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader - Alliances & Ecosystems at PwC India, noted that the partnership is a critical step in helping businesses reimagine operations with GenAI. He said, “By reimagining business operations, PwC India and Meta are setting the stage for transformative growth and operational excellence.”
This collaboration builds on the efforts of PwC India's GenAI lab, which focuses on fostering innovative GenAI solutions for both employees and clients. Together, PwC India and Meta will offer advanced GenAI capabilities, ensuring that businesses have access to secure and deployable solutions.