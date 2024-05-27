Salesforce India organizes first edition of Great India Sales & Marketing Summit

Salesforce India organized the first edition of the Great India Sales & Marketing Summit recently. This virtual gathering empowered attendees with invaluable insights into cutting-edge technologies such as AI and their profound impact on sales and marketing functions. Event saw over 10,000 participants.

The event highlighted the importance of digital transformation and the role of AI in achieving organizational success and customer-centricity. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India kicked off the session by expressing gratitude to the Salesblazers and highlighted how sales and marketing drive organizational growth by engaging customers more meaningfully. Emphasizing the need for vibrant sales and marketing teams to foster innovation, she stressed that digital transformation is the key driver towards India becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world. She also discussed how technology, coupled with the AI revolution, is a significant enabler for sales and marketing teams in achieving success.

At the Summit, several sessions explored the power of AI in Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service. Salesforce experts showcased how Salesforce uses its own AI products to achieve success.

Kapil Dev: Setting Goals and Achieving Them Together

Kapil Dev, former cricketer and captain of the World Cup-winning Indian team, shared leadership insights. He emphasized the importance of leading from the front, focusing on the process of winning, and recognizing the unique roles of each team member. He discussed how business leaders can apply these principles to align their teams with business goals.

Ankur Warikoo: Marketing on a Mission: Maximize Your Impact, Minimize Your Spend

Ankur Warikoo, a teacher, content creator, and author, shared his expertise on cost-effective marketing strategies. He offered practical tips for frugal marketing, drawing parallels from successful brands and presenting a five-step approach. Warikoo highlighted the importance of maximizing impact while minimizing marketing expenditure.

Srikanth Bolla: From Hurdles to High Performance: Scaling Your Business with a Winning Mindset