Steve Jobs' wife Laurene to attend Mahakumbh 2025

Wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs will spend 17 days at the Mahakumbh 2025, immersing herself in the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, alongside other global personalities.

By  Storyboard18Jan 10, 2025 10:39 AM
Expected to arrive on January 13, Laurene Powell Jobs will stay at the camp of Shri Panchayati Taponidhi Niranjani Akhara, led by Swami Kailashanand Giri. (Image: Ford Foundation)

Laurene Powell Jobs, the 61-year-old American billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, is set to attend the Mahakumbh 2025, a once-in-12-years religious spectacle held on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Expected to arrive on January 13, Powell Jobs will stay at the camp of Shri Panchayati Taponidhi Niranjani Akhara, led by Swami Kailashanand Giri. Her 17-day stay will focus on understanding the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, starting with the spiritual activities in the tent city from day one.

The Mahakumbh, scheduled to run from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to draw many notable personalities from across the globe.

Alongside Powell Jobs, other distinguished figures attending include Sudha Murthy, the acclaimed educator, author, and philanthropist, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Murthy is expected to take part in the ritual dip at the Sangam and stay near Ulta Qila, hosted by Swami Avadeshanand Giri’s camp.

Prominent industrialists, including Savitri Jindal, the former chairperson of OP Jindal Group, will also be a part of the event. Jindal and other VIPs will stay in the camps of Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan.

Among the celebrity attendees are actor Hema Malini, a three-time Mathura MP, who will take a dip at the Sangam and stay at Swami Avdheshanand Giri's camp, and actor Vivek Oberoi, who will join Swami Chidanand Saraswati's camp.

Other figures such as industrialist Naveen Jindal, businessman Gopichand Ahuja, Ghazal singer Anup Jalota, and actor Rakhi Sawant will also participate.


