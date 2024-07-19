            

      Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu App

      This move empowers several lakh Tata Group employees across India.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 19, 2024 11:10 AM
      Previously, TSSS offered exclusive deals and discounts on Tata products and services through a separate platform, accounting for over 3 million omnichannel transactions across 30 brands in FY 24.

      Tata Digital has announced streamlining employee benefits across Tata group companies with the integration of Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into the all-encompassing Tata Neu. This move empowers several lakh Tata Group employees across India.

      Search & Redeem with Ease: Find relevant deals and effortlessly apply TSSS discounts directly within the familiar Tata Neu interface.

      Maximize Savings: Combine TSSS benefits with other offers and promotions available within Tata Neu, unlocking significant cost savings across various Tata brands.

      Earn NeuCoins: Every transaction on Tata Neu, especially those made using the co-branded Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card, allows employees to earn NeuCoins, the loyalty program currency within the app.

      Diverse Brand Selection: Enjoy exclusive offers and benefits from a vast selection of over 30 Tata brands, all conveniently accessible through a single platform.


